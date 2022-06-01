Blue Marlins Continues To Make Waves

A nine-member team represented the Blue Swim Club at the 30th Aquatic Centre International Swim Meet held in Barbados from the 27th -to 30th May 2022. Members of the team competed in a total of 12 events at their first long course meet.

All the swimmers had splendid performances in that they were all able to attain personal best times. Jadon Hamilton competing in the boys’ 9-10 category was the team’s most outstanding swimmer. He won a total of seven medals, gold in the 50m fly, five silvers in the 200m IM and freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breast, 50m freestyle, and a bronze in 50m backstroke. He also placed 2nd in the boys’ 9-10 category overall and replaced a record in the 50m backstroke that was set by Eltonte Leonard of the Black Sands Swim Squad at the Titans Aquactic International Swimming Championship in 2017.

Caghry Williams swimming in the boys’ 9-10 category as well had an impressive performance too. He won three medals, gold in the 50m breaststroke and two bronze in the 100 and 50m freestyle. Belle Adams who swam in the girls’ 9-10 category medaled as well in this event winning silver in the 200m freestyle. The other swimmers competing at the event were Jod Baker, Malique Mayers, Tayeah St. Hilaire, Tru Matthias, Taj Henry and Saj Caesar.

An elated coach Tamarah St. Hilaire who was responsible for preparing the athletes for the meet extended congratulations to the swimmers on completing their first long course competition.

“Although it was a bit challenging they represented the swim club well, making personal best times. I am extremely proud of their performance and effort. I would like to thank our sponsor, Mustique Airways who made it possible for the club to participate in the BASA long course Invitational championship. Coaches Jozel Williams, Alyssa Davis and Rickydene Alexander who were also instrumental in ensuring the readiness of the team for the meet were pleased with the team’s performance. They are encouraging the swimmers to continue to give of their best”.