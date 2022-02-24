Blue Marlins swim club Excels again

A huge success is how one can describe the performance of the Blue Marlins Swim Club at the annual Gallagher Invitational National Swim Championships held from the 17th– 20th February 2022 at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre.

The squad boasting a cadre of young swimmers, proved their dominance in a number of these categories. Skylar Byron swimming in the 8 and under girls’ category captured both the individual and sprint challenge titles. Taj Henry was able to do the double as well in the 8 and under boys’ category taking both the individual and sprint challenge titles. Belle Adams secured the girls’ 9-10 individual title and Jadon Hamilton won the boys’ individual title in the 9-10 category as well. Tayeah st.Hillaire also gave an outstanding performance, winning the girls’ 9-12 sprint challenge title.

A number of other swimmers such as Alyssa Davis, Kmar Rose, Jod Baker, Frencille Davis, Yohan Haynes, Malique Mayers, Darryl pope, Aedryon Sam and Ezron Quashie all took part in the keenly contested event. A number of these swimmers gave a good account of themselves by securing medals and doing personal best times.

Caghry Williams last year’s 8 and under double 8 and under individual and sprint challenge winner placed second this year in the boys’ 9-10 individual category. Samiya Jacobs competing in the 7-8 girls, Tru Mathias 7-8 boys, Rolene Sam 9-10 girls and Tayeah St. Hiiaire 11-12 girls also placed second second in their individual categories. Raya Adams swimming in the 4-6 category, J,Nyah Rose in the 7-8 girls category and Saj Caesar in the boys 7-8 boys all had notable performance s as well placing third overall in their individual categories.

Overall the team amassed a total of 933 points in the competition. Coach Tamarah St. Hillaire elated at the team’s magnificent performance says that hard work brings success; she also said that the swimmers did a great job and that once they keep pushing they can only get better. An ecstatic coach Rickydeane Alexander also expressed his excitement and satisfaction at the teams’ performance. The coaches continue to work hard to ensure the continued success of the team.