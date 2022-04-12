Blue Marlins victoriously brings home 64 medals

Blue Marlins Swim Club of SVG travelled to Saint Lucia where thirteen (13) swimmers participated in Rhac 2022swimming competition which was held from Wednesday 6th April to Saturday 9th April 2022.

Among the swimmers, they brought home 31 Gold medals, 20 Silver and 13 Bronze which gives them an amazing total of 64 medals. Along with those great medals, there were swimmers the won sprint challenges.

For the age group overall points, in Girls 6 and Under the youngest swimmer Raya Adams came 1st, in the age group of Boys 7-8 in 1st place was Tru Matthias, 2nd place was Saj Caesar and 3rd place was Taj Henry. The Girls 9-10 in 1st place was Belle Adams and Rolene Sam in 3rd place, in the Boys 9-10 Jadon Hamilton came 2nd. For the Girls 11-12 Tayeah St Hilaire placed 1st and in the Boys 13-14 Malique Mayers placed 3rd.

Sprint Challenges won are as follows:

Boys 8 & Under

Tru Matthias – 1 st

Taj Henry – 2nd

Girls 9-12

Tayeah St Hilaire – 1 st

Belle Adams – 3rd

Boys 9-12

Caghry Williams – 2nd

The 64 medals won are as follows:

Raya Adams , Girls 6 & Under – 2 medals

, Girls 6 & Under – 2 medals 2 Gold Medals in 25 Back and 25 Free

Belle Adams , Girls 9-10 -10 medals

, Girls 9-10 -10 medals 6 Gold Medals in 200 IM, 100 Fly, 50 Fly, 100 IM, 100 Free and 50 Breast

3 Silver Medals in 200 Free, 50 Back and 100 Back

1 Bronze Medal in 50 Free

Rolene Sam , Girls 9-10 – 4 medals

, Girls 9-10 – 4 medals 1 Gold Medal in 200 Breast

2 Silver Medals in 100 Breast and100 Fly

1 Bronze Medal in 100 Back

Tayeah St Hilaire , Girls 11-12 – 10 medals

, Girls 11-12 – 10 medals 9 Gold Medals in 200 IM, 200 Free, 50 Breast, 100 Back, 50 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Breast and 50 Free

1 Bronze Medal in 50 Fly

Tru Matthias , Boys 7-8 – 4 medals

, Boys 7-8 – 4 medals 4 Gold Medals in 25 Back, 25 Fly, 50 Free and 25 Free

Taj Henry , Boys 7-8 – 5 medals

, Boys 7-8 – 5 medals 4 Silver Medals in 25 Breast, 50 Free, 50 Breast and 25 Free

1 Bronze Medal in 25 Fly

Saj Caesar , Boys 7-8 – 5 medals

, Boys 7-8 – 5 medals 2 Gold Medals in 25 Breast and 50 Breast

2 Silver Medals in 25 Back and 25 Fly

1 Bronze Medal in 25 Free

Jadon Hamilton , Boys 9-10 – 10 medals

, Boys 9-10 – 10 medals 4 Gold Medals in 100 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 Free and 200 Breast

4 Silver Medals in 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 IM and 50 Breast

2 Bronze Medal in 50 Back and 50 Free

Caghry Williams, Boys 9-10 – 7 medals

1 Gold Medal in 50 Breast

2 Silver Medals in 50 Back and 50 Free

4 Bronze Medals in 100 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 IM and 100 Free

Frencille Davis , Boys 13-14 – 1 medal

, Boys 13-14 – 1 medal 1 Gold Medal in 200 Breast

Malique Mayers , Boys 13-14 – 4 medals

, Boys 13-14 – 4 medals 2 Silver Medals in 200 IM and 50 Breast

2 Bronze Medals in 200 Free and 100 Fly

Jod Baker , Boys 15 and Over – 2 medals

, Boys 15 and Over – 2 medals 1 Gold Medal in 100 Fly

1 Silver Medal in 200 IM

Coach Tamarah of Blue Marlins is proud of her swimmers and encourages them to push themselves, aim for better and aspire to be the best in everything they do especially swimming.