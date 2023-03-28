Boat carrying over 30 Cameroonians capsized near St kitts

A boat carrying Cameroonians living in Antigua and Barbuda capsized in the wee hours of the morning. Reports from St Johns indicate that one body has already been discovered.

The 30ft vessel which was dangerously crowded was carrying about 30 people, according to reports

It was spotted capsized with people clinging to the hull by a passing luxury sailboat which lent immediate assistance.

The boat was found approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of St Kitts.

A spokesman for the Antigua and Barbuda Coastguard confirmed they were monitoring the situation following the incident said to have happened shortly after midnight.

Confirmation from government officials in Antigua said that the passengers were Cameroonians; those living on the island, who arrived on a chartered flight several months ago.