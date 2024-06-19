SVG’s murder toll rises to 21 after body discovered in Paul Over

Police in St. Vincent have now opened a homicide investigation after a man was found in the Paul Over community on Wednesday morning with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The country’s murder toll for 2024 now stands at 21, following the discovery of the dead man’s body beneath an embankment.

This death follows the discovery of a body on June 18, 2024, at the School for Children with Special Needs in Fernside, Kingstown.

The deceased was later identified as Gary Glasgow from Rose Place, Kingstown, and is believed to be in his late 40s.

Glasgow is the country’s 20th murder. We will update soon.