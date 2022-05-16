Police in St Vincent have identified the body of a female found in a gutter near Joyette’s Auto Collision in Richmond Hill on Thursday, 12th May 2022.

A release from the PR Department of the Police said;

“The body of the female that was discovered on Thursday 12th May 2022 in a bag has been positively identified by a family member as Precious Ziggy-Ann Zafhti Williams, formerly of Walvaroo. She was seventeen (17) years old”.

“A post-mortem examination was performed on the body on May 16, 2022. The examination revealed that she died as a result of being inflicted with “multiple sharp injuries”.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGFPF) thank members of the public for their assistance in identifying the deceased. Moreover, the Police High Command strongly encourages continuous cooperation and partnership between the police and the public on matters of mutual interest – especially, crimes. The High Command believes that whenever the police and public work together, it redounds to benefit of the entire society and makes our communities safer.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Williams was a past student of the West St. George Secondary School.

When the body was discovered, police-reported stab wounds and other lacerations on the partially decomposed body.

