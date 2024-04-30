Police Investigate Discovery of Decomposed Body in New Montrose

At approximately 11:00 AM today, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force received information about a partially decomposed body of an unidentified male (referred to as John Doe), found on the ground floor of a residence in Walker Piece, New Montrose.

The body was discovered by the homeowner while conducting a routine inspection of the property, upon detecting a foul odor that led him to the grim discovery. Due to the state of decomposition, the cause of death has not been immediately determined.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted soon to ascertain the precise cause of death. The RSVGPF is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and further details will be released as they become available.