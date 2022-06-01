Calvin Jordan’s death brings St Vincent’s homicide count to 20

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Calvin Jordan, 46 years old of Owia which occurred at Edinboro on Wednesday, 1st June 2022.

Preliminary investigations revealed that members of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to a report of an unresponsive body lying at a shop in Edinboro. Upon arrival on the scene, the deceased was met lying at “Speedy Shop” with what appeared to be an injury to his forehead.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) later pronounced Jordan dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at the moment.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Jordan’s death marks the twentieth homicide reported for 2022.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1784-456-1810; or any police Station, or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.