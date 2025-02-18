Bolivarian Govt of Venezuela denies fake news promoted by Guyana

Bolivarian Government of Venezuela denies fake news promoted by Guyana

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firm in its independence and sovereignty express the true about the information regarding some supposedly Guyanese officer.

In an Official Communique posted by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil his Instagram account he responds to the Guyanese foreign minister as follow: “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the vile hoax promoted by the government of Guyana, which through its foreign minister, Hugh Hilton Todd, seeks to spread a false hostile and malicious narrative about an alleged attack against Guyanese troops. This is a false flag operation and fake news designed to manipulate public opinion and divert attention from the violations of international law that Guyana commits in the Guayana Esequiba”.

In the Communiqué, the Government of Venezuela informs that it is investigating the facts and the first elements gathered point to the fact that elements linked to illegal mining, operating in Essequiba Guyana under the protection of the Guyanese army and police, were attacked and wounded. These citizens are currently receiving medical attention in Venezuelan territory.