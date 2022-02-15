Book about Vincentian George Alexander Gratton now available

SV2G – Vincentian born George Alexander Gratton was remembered on the 209th Anniversary of his death in Britain.

We are pleased to also announce our book authored by our CEO Jacqueline Roberts is now available on Amazon.

The tragic story of George Alexander Gratton (1808-1813) is brought to you by the community research led by St.Vincent and the Grenadines 2nd Generation (SV2G). “Revisiting 18th century Vincentian presence in Marlow”, was a Heritage Lottery funded project based on the preservation of the grave of George also known as ‘the Beautiful Spotted Boy’ in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The importance of the project and this book is an instrumental source for Black history to preserve and share Black history.

Funds raised from this book and other donations received will support the creative and preventative work with children and young people allowing them to, unlike George, enjoy a positive start in life.