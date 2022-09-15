Condolence books for Sandy Bay accident victims can now be signed

Following the tragic accident that occurred in Sandy Bay on September 11, 2022, that claimed the lives of 5 males from the village of Clare Valley and injured several others, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made available to the public 2 books of condolences.

These books are located on the ground floor of the Financial Complex and the SVG Postal Corporation and would be there until the day of the funeral.

The general public is encouraged to offer condolences to the family of the deceased by signing any of the two books of condolences.

On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, we offer condolences to the families and assure them that we are with them during this very difficult time.