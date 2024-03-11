BOSVG announces service disruptions to ATMs, POS, other facilities

BOSVG-SYSTEM DISRUPTION

We wish to notify customers that our banking system will undergo a scheduled upgrade on Saturday, March 16, 2024, between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

As a result, our ATMs, point-of-sale machines, and online banking facilities will be temporarily unavailable during the aforementioned time.

We acknowledge that this service disruption may be inconvenient and apologize for this unavoidable interruption of service. We assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to minimize the downtime.

Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. remains committed to delivering quality service to our customers, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

Should you have any further questions or concerns regarding the upgrade, please do not hesitate to contact our Digital Engagement Centre via telephone number 784-452-4375 or email at infobosvg.com, and our team will be happy to assist you.