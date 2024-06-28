Based on the weather bulletins issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, we could potentially be impacted by a weather event in the coming days.

Should this event occur, and depending on the severity, it could cause disruptions to our systems.

During any disruption caused by the weather event, you may not be able to conduct your usual banking transactions. Therefore, we urge our customers to make all necessary preparations ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd.