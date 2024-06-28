LOCATION…9.1N 41.9W

ABOUT 1225 MI…1970 KM ESE OF BARBADOS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of this system. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be required for portions of the area tonight or early Saturday.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 9.1 North, longitude 41.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h). A relatively quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or early Saturday and a hurricane in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Two is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands. This rainfall may produce localized flooding in vulnerable areas.

W​indward Island danger: The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shown below expects this to become Tropical Storm Beryl, the second storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, by early Saturday.

It is then expected to become the season’s first hurricane over record warm late-June water before it moves over the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday with flooding rain, storm surge and damaging winds.

Interests in these islands, including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique should keep updated on the forecast of this storm and have their hurricane plans ready to go.