BOSVG changes European & Asian remittance correspondent bank

CHANGE OF CORRESPONDENT BANKING INFORMATION FOR REMITTANCES ORIGINATING IN EUROPE/ASIA

We wish to advise our customers that commencing Friday May 05, 2023 we will be changing our correspondent bank for remittances originating in Europe and Asia.

We will now be using Crown Agents Bank Limited instead of Lloyds Bank International.

The remittance information should now read:

For Credit To: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Limited

(Formerly NCB (SVG) Ltd) Reigate,

Granby Street Kingstown St. Vincent

Swift Code: NCBVVC22

Correspondent (Intermediary Bank):

Crown Agents Bank Limited

Quadrant House,

The Quadrant,

Sutton, London SM2 5AS

Great Britain

Swift Code: CRASGB2L

Sort code: 608368

IBAN: GBP: GB16CRAS60836833831004

EUR: GB48CRAS60836833831495

These instructions should be provided to remitting institutions for all EURO (€), Great British Pound (£) and US dollar ($) transactions initiated in Europe and Asia which are intended for your accounts at BOSVG.

We take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support as we continue to work to improve your banking experience.