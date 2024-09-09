Online Banking Services to be Disrupted on September 12

We wish to inform you that our banking system will undergo scheduled maintenance on Thursday, September 12, 2024. During this time, the following services will be disrupted:

Online Banking

Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

The maintenance will occur in two phases:

Phase 1: 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Phase 2: 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

We understand that this disruption may cause inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding how this maintenance might affect your operations, please contact our Retail Department at 784-452-4113 or our Card Services Unit at 784-452-4340.

Thank you for your continued support.