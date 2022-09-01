BOSVG to charge withdrawal fees at certain offsite ATMs

From the 1st of October, the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines will charge customers a $1.50 ATM withdrawal fee at certain offsite locations.

The Bank said due to the rising cost of maintenance of the ATMs off the premises and costs associated with telecommunication, cash replenishment and general maintenance, the fee has become necessary.

The usage fee will only apply to the following locations.

Calliaqua

Argyle International Airport

Mesopotamia

Massy Stores Locations

Flow, Kingstown

Layou

The bank noted that the fee will not apply to ATMs on the premises where the bank operates a branch.