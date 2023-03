The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) wishes to notify the general public that the St. Vincent Botanical Garden will be temporarily closed to the public on Saturday 1st April, 2023.

The closure of the site is to facilitate the hosting of the Easter Egg Hunt.

The site will be re-opened on Sunday 2nd April, 2023.

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.