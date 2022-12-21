BRAGSA: Bank card collection begins in the Grenadines

The collection of bank cards for BRAGSA’s Road Cleaning Programme will continue from Wednesday, December 21 to Friday, December 23, 2022 on the mainland, Bequia and Union Island – facilitated by the Economic Planning Division.

Workers who participated in the Road Cleaning Programme that ran from November 28 to December 7 are invited to collect their cards at the locations outlined below:

DECEMBER 21 – 23

CONSTITUENCY WORKED COLLECTION POINT DATE & TIME Northern Grenadines Bequia Bank of SVG 11:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 Southern Grenadines Union Island Bank of SVG 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 23 All other constituencies Peace Memorial Hall (Kingstown) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22

Additionally, workers who have not collected their bank cards from previous road cleaning sessions, and those who are recipients of the Family Support Grant, are also urged to collect their outstanding cards at these locations.

The Road Cleaning Programme (also known as the Labour-Intensive Temporary Employment [LITE] programme) is a sub-component of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) – which is financed by the World Bank and co-financed by the European Union-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility.

The implementing agency for VEEP is the Economic Planning Division, which operates under the remit of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.