BRAGSA Payments for Christmas Road Cleaning Begins Today

Participants in BRAGSA’s Annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme Please be advised of the following payment schedule:
For Team Members Without Cards:
Mainland: Payments will be issued at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BoSVG) Main Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024. starting at 8:30 AM.
Bequla: Payments will be issued at the BoSVG Bequia Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024. starting at 8:30 AM.
Union Island: Payments will be issued at the BoSVG Union Island Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024, starting at 8:30 A.M.
For Jobbers: Payment schedule will be provided on Monday December 23. 2024.