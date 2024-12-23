BRAGSA Payments for Christmas Road Cleaning Begins Today

Participants in BRAGSA’s Annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme Please be advised of the following payment schedule:

For Team Members Without Cards:

Mainland: Payments will be issued at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BoSVG) Main Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024. starting at 8:30 AM.

Bequla: Payments will be issued at the BoSVG Bequia Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024. starting at 8:30 AM.

Union Island: Payments will be issued at the BoSVG Union Island Branch on Monday, December 23, 2024, starting at 8:30 A.M.

For Jobbers: Payment schedule will be provided on Monday December 23. 2024.