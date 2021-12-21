BRAGSA to pay out $3 million to road workers this week

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is scheduled to pay persons who participated in this year’s Christmas Road Cleaning Programme Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The 7-day programme, which started on December 6, 2021, saw the employment of over six thousand persons.

This included 500 gangs and 1000 Jobbers, who were responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts were also given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The programme was carried out at a cost of 3 million EC dollars.

The public is asked to note that payments will be made between the hours of 9:30 am and 4 pm in the following constituencies on the following dates.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

West St. George – BRAGSA’S Arnos Vale Office

East St. George – Calliaqua Town Hall

Marriaqua – Mesopotamia Police Station

North Windward — BRAGSA’S Orange Hill Office

North Central Windward – George Stephens SR. Secondary School

South Central Windward – North Union Secondary School

South Windward – BRAGSA’S Biabou Office

Northern Grenadines – Bequia Revenue Office

Southern Grenadines – BOSVG Union Island

(Only road workers from Mayreau & Union Island will be paid on this day)

Thursday December 23, 2021

Central Leeward – Layou Community Center

South Leeward – Questelles Police Station

North Leeward – BRAGSA’S Troumaca & Chateaubelair Offices

East, Central and West Kingstown – BRAGSA’S Head Office in Kingstown

BRAGSA is advising persons that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, which will include hand-sanitizing, social distancing and the wearing of masks.