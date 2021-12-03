BRAGSA to spend $2.5 million on Christmas Road Cleaning Programme

The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme is scheduled to commence on Monday December 6, 2021.

The initiative spearheaded by BRAGSA, will see the employment of over six thousand persons island-wide.

This will include 500 gangs and 1000 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies over the 7 days period.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The programme will be carried out at a cost of 2.5 million EC dollars.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions during this period.