BRAZIL: Mum delivers massive baby who stands 2 feet tall, weighs 16 lbs

Mum gives birth to giant baby measuring 2ft tall and weighing a whopping 16lbs

A mother in Brazil gave birth to a massive kid weighing 16 pounds and standing two feet tall.

On Wednesday, January 18, Angerson Santos was born via C-section at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State.

Doctors believe the infant is the largest ever born in the state, breaking the previous record of 13lb and 1.8ft.

His mother, Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, had gone to the hospital for an usual obstetric consultation.

However, physicians quickly realized that the unborn child would be too large for her to carry to full term and scheduled her for a C-section.

The C-section was performed the next day, and Angerson was born weighing 7.328 kilograms and measuring 59 cm.

According to hospital staff, the not-so-little baby is in an incubator but is in stable health and has no defects.

Angerson is so huge that none of the baby clothing his parents bought for him fit, therefore the hospital has started a campaign to assist the family.

Extra-large nappies and clothing for babies aged nine months to a year are being accepted at the facility.

Pedro Aluizio, who was born in Parintins in 2014 and weighed 6.74 kilograms (14lb 8oz) and measured 57 cm, previously held the Amazonas state record.

The previous record holder was a baby born in the municipality in 2011 who weighed 6.12 (13lb) kilograms and measured 56 cm (1.8ft).

The heaviest baby ever born, according to Guinness World Records, was a child born to Sig. Carmelina Fedele in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955, weighing 10.2 kilogrammes (22lb 8oz).

