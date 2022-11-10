Brazil’s Ambassador to SVG meets with PM and Governor General

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) welcomes Brazil’s new non-resident Ambassador

Her Excellency Vera Lucia Caminha Campetti, the new non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Brazil to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, gave Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, the Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on November 7, 2022, at Government House in Kingstown.

Ambassador Campetti also met with Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves on Monday for a bilateral discussion on future cooperation between the Republic of Brazil and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Campetti also met with Senator The Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The government says they look forward to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Brazil and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : MOA