The Parliamentary Representative for the constituency of South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar will participate in the launching of the Active Community Transformation (ACT) initiative on Wednesday 22nd November, 2023 at the Diamond Government School.

The aim of the project is to integrate the engagement of the community into national, regional and international initiatives for the benefit of the constituency.

“ACT” is a remodelling of the current constituency implementation platform which is heavily public sector funded and executed. “We must promote a participatory democracy by constantly providing innovative opportunities for villages to contribute to the development of the constituency,” Minister Caesar noted.

“Community unity must be reignited. Why must my football team wait on Sports Council to cut the grass? Why can’t we see more persons volunteering to give evening classes to assist students who are having troubles with school work? It was done before and we will do it again,” chided the area representative.

The main objective over the first six months will include community mobilisation to address food security, refurbishing clinics in Diamond Village, Greiggs and Lowmans, feeder road enhancement, entrepreneurship and sports development.

The constituency has benefited from numerous infrastructural works impacting on housing, education and rural development, scholarships for students and agricultural assistance. The Minister emphasised that the networking on public-private partnership platforms proved to be transformative but that there is a central need for greater bonding between civil society and the public sector platforms to ensure that there is the desired social solidarity.