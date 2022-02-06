Brenton Smith elected as NDP General Secretary

Former Police officer Brenton Smith was, on Sunday 6 February, elected as General Secretary of the St Vincent opposition party, the NDP.

Former public servant Harvey Farrell was elected assistant secretary-general.

Smith, who has been very vocal about the government’s vaccine mandate, was fired in December for not adhering to the vaccine policy for frontline workers.

St. Clair Leacock has now been joined by MP Nigel Stephenson as the party’s two Vice presidents.

Opposition Leader Godwin Friday remains President of the party, while MP Daniel Cummings held on to the post of Chairman. Lavern Velox is now deputy chairperson.

Lavern King retained her post as PRO, while former banker Louann Hadaway was elected treasurer.