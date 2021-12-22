Brenton Smith On Vaccine Mandate, Divisiveness And Unions Legal Action

Former Police Officer Brenton Smith told St Vincent Times on Wednesday that he is confident that the Unions would be victorious in their legal battles.

The Unions are mounting a legal challenge against the government COVID mandatory vaccination policy for frontline workers.

The former cop said the mandate had brought some division and much-needed unity.

“I am happy that persons still have the right to come out and protest on something that affects them, their children and the nation. Many persons may think that there should be more people out here today, that might be the case. but I sometimes believe it not necessarily the large numbers that are effective, that’s what I believe”.

On Protests And Legal Actions Taken By Trade Unions

“Where justice is concerned, I believe we would be victorious. I’m hoping that at the end of it all that we as Vincentians can still come together and be as one family because we are a small nation. I hope that the protests will bring awareness to other persons who may feel that’s not their business, and, you know, it might just be coming to their doorstep as well. Today for the frontline workers, but tomorrow might be for you. We are all Vincentians. What affects me also affects you. Tomorrow maybe someone else, and it doesn’t have to be in terms of vaccination; it might just be something else that you need support with”.

Has The Vaccine Mandate Brought More Divisiveness

“If you look at social media, you hear people say, man, take the vaccine; everything will be ok. That’s not the way life is; you might get the vaccine for whatever reason, but other persons cannot. So it would have brought some division, but I must also say that some good came out of it because some folks are standing; whether you support the ULP or the NDP, they stand for what they believe in. If they don’t believe in vaccination, as some persons do, that’s what they’re doing; they’re not going to accept what is happening here in terms of mandatory vaccination. So yes, it might have brought some division, but it would have also brought some people together in unity”.

Smith are among several public servants dismissed from their jobs for not complying with the mandate.

On Monday head of the SVGTU, Oswald Robinson said the following;

“We will do everything within the confines of the law to show the government what we really mean about interfering with the constitution of St Vincent and the Grenadines ”.