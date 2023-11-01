Breya John, Vincentian national, is UWI Global Campus Valedictorian 2023

Breya John, a Vincentian national and recipient of a Bachelor of Education degree with First Class Honours, has been selected as the valedictorian for the graduating class of 2023. She will deliver her address on November 11 at the University of the West Indies (the UWI) Global Campus Virtual Graduation Ceremony.

John, a dedicated early childhood practitioner hailing from St Vincent and the Grenadines, exhibits a strong passion for the field of education. Breya expressed her longstanding aspiration to pursue a career as a transformative educator, a trajectory that originated in her formative years when the nurturing support provided by her parents fostered her passion for imparting knowledge to others.

Breya, who currently holds a position as a primary school educator within the Ministry of Education of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has the belief that the act of teaching encompasses not only a profession of high moral character but also a way of life that is deserving of respect and admiration. Breya expressed that her interactions with her family, friends, coworkers, students, and individuals she encounters have been significantly shaped by her engagement in the field of education.

Motivated by her belief that individuals have agency in determining their own identities throughout critical junctures, she decided to pursue a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Development and Family Studies at the UWI Global Campus (formerly known as the UWI Open Campus).

The decision allowed her to formulate her pedagogical approach centred on the concept of a centralised theme. The Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 expressed that, akin to a gardener who cultivates the ideal conditions for plants to thrive, it is the responsibility of educators to establish an optimal learning environment that fosters the development of exceptional individuals. This can be achieved through the provision of creative and stimulating experiences that engage students and facilitate their meaningful acquisition of knowledge.

After successfully obtaining her bachelor’s degree at the UWI Global Campus, she intends to enrol in a Master’s programme specialising in Speech and Language Therapy. She emphasised that this particular field holds significant potential for enhancing the progress of early childhood education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.