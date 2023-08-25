BRICS Strengthens Due to Unity: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participated in the 15th Summit of the BRICS, an economic cooperation group led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“I want to greet with great enthusiasm the holding of this historic 15th summit of the bloc of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, Indica, China, and South Africa that has been laying very solid foundations for the construction of a new world system,” he said.

This new international order must be a “truly free, inclusive, fair, and supportive one”, the Bolivarian leader stated, specifying that this will allow the restoration of “the principles of international law threatened by the old imperial hegemonic system”.

“Venezuela sincerely appreciates the cordial invitation that South Africa, in its capacity as BRICS pro tempore president, has extended to us to participate in this historic summit and contribute to the BRICS+ approachement dialogue,” he added.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

IACHR Is An Auxiliary Arm of US Interests: Venezuelan Foreign Minister

the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected a document through which the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) intends to question the decisions of the Supreme Court (TSJ).

“Once again, Venezuela denounces the obedient and mercenary actions of the IACHR in our region, which behaves as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said through social networks.

“This position ratifies the correct decision of the Bolivarian Government to get rid of the continued blackmail of an organization that is only conceived as an auxiliary arm of imperial interests,” he added.

Through a statement, the Foreign Ministry described the IACHR document as an “unfortunate” text which repeats “the servile adventures” of those who oppose regional interests. This bias in institutional conduct led to the withdrawal of Venezuela from the IACHR in 2019.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and the UN review cooperation agenda

The Minister for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, held a meeting with the resident coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla.

Through his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the foreign minister stated that the cooperation agenda and the projects that are developed jointly were reviewed at the meeting.

“We held a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla @Rampolla_UN with the purpose of reviewing projects and continuing to cooperate with international institutions in favor of the quality of life of our people,” Gil wrote on the social network.

In this sense, Gil stated that, in addition, Venezuela’s commitment to strengthen cooperation ties with the UN and guarantee that the projects have a “positive impact on our communities” was reaffirmed.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela will convene a world conference on migration

“We are going to convene a world conference on the issue of migration very soon, because we are going to demand that the United Nations guarantee the citizen rights of all migrants in the world,” said President Nicolás Maduro during his weekly program Con Maduro+.

“Migrants have the right to citizenship, labor rights, social security and respect for their dignity,” he said.

On the other hand, the first national president sent a greeting to the Venezuelan migrants in the world and reiterated that the Plan Vuelta a la Patria is active for those who wish to return to the country.

“Return to the Homeland Plan for everyone who wants to return. Venezuela is unique, our capacity, our love, our people,” he said.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve