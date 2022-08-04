Bridgelyme awards bursaries to 5 underprivileged students

Five underprivileged students from Belair Government School were awarded bursaries by Bridgelyme, an NGO group.

Delson Spencer, D’Kai Henville, Kellicia Edwards, Jameliah Jackson, and Aria Nanton are transferring from Belair Primary School to various secondary schools throughout St. Vincent.

President of the Belair Government School PTA, Mr Joseph Bascombe said, ” I see it as being necessary to secure funding for these students because I don’t want to see my past students being denied the opportunity for secondary education simply because their parents could not afford to send them to school.”

The Bridgelyme NGO was formed nearly 15 years ago by a group of friends and runs promotional events on a regular basis.

It is Bridgelyme’s intention to make these donations to various schools across SVG every year.