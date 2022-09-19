Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest by Britain and the world

The Queen’s lying-in-state will end at 06:30 BST when the last people will file past her coffin. The doors to Westminster Abbey will then open at 08:00 ahead of the funeral.
At 10:44, the Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey in the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.
The carriage was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, and it will be drawn by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.
King Charles III will walk behind, alongside Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex. Behind them will be the Queen’s grandsons, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.
The procession will be led by a massed pipes and drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force – numbering 200 musicians.
The Queen’s coffin will arrive at the Abbey at 10:52. The state funeral will begin at 11:00.
At around 11:55, the Last Post will sound, followed by a national two-minute silence to be observed in the Abbey and throughout the UK. Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end at around 12:00.
Following the service, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. The King and senior royals will walk behind the coffin.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex will follow the procession by car. Big Ben will toll at one-minute intervals.
From there the coffin will be taken by a state hearse to Windsor. Shortly after 15:00, the hearse will drive the coffin along Long Walk to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The three-mile (5km) avenue will be lined with members of the armed forces.
A committal service will then begin at 16:00. Attended by a smaller, more personal congregation of about 800 guests, it will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
After, the Queen will then be lowered into the royal vault.
Later in the evening, at a private family service, the Queen will be buried together with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chapel.