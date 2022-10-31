British Airways adds new Sunday flight to Grenada form London Gatwick

The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that British Airways has added additional capacity to the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique with a weekly Sunday service from London Gatwick via Antigua. To celebrate the additional flight, GTA hosted a small arrival ceremony at the VIP Government Lounge at Maurice Bishop International Airport with local stakeholders and media.

The additional flight provides the welcome capacity to ensure those wanting to experience Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will have ample opportunity to do so.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority said, “Consumer demand for Grenada continues to grow post-pandemic with UK market arrivals for 2022 currently 13.5% behind 2019 numbers. September arrivals were up 21% over September 2019 and forecasts for the rest of the year show continued growth. We recognize that even with consumer demand currently strong, the value-for-money proposition will become increasingly important in consumers’ decision-making. Grenada continues to offer a safe and personalized experience with a plethora of unique experiences for our visitors such as taking a yoga class next to a cascading waterfall, snorkelling the first underwater sculpture park, turtle watching on Levera Beach or dancing to our Tivoli drummers around a bonfire on Grand Anse Beach.”

Speaking at the arrival ceremony, Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives,

stated, “We are very happy to welcome this additional flight as it provides our visitors with even more flexibility and it speaks to the hard work of the Grenada Tourism Authority and their capable negotiation skills, that one airline is now flying to our island three times per week. The growing interest speaks to Grenada’s reputation as a hotspot and our stakeholders have always provided an incredible experience to all who visit our shores”

Arriving passengers were met with live entertainment and were gifted Pure Grenada souvenirs.

British Airways currently also operates flights to Grenada on Wednesdays and Saturdays via St Lucia.

Virgin Atlantic also operates flights to Grenada from London Heathrow, with two weekly flights via Barbados on Tuesdays and Saturdays through to 29 October 2022, and then Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 November 2022.

Source : Grenada Tourism Authority