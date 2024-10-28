British Airways Cancels All NYC Flights from Gatwick Until 2025

British Airways has cancelled all flights between New York and a major UK airport until 2025 while warning travellers it doesn’t believe the issue will be resolved quickly.

The airline has scrapped over one hundred long-haul flights from London Gatwick to New York over the coming months due to delays in their Trent 1000 engine deliveries from Rolls-Royce.

The popular route from the UK capital and the Big Apple will be suspended from December 12 to March 25, 2025, with at least 103 flights expected to be affected.

A British Airways spokesperson said: ‘We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly in relation to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft.

‘We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve.