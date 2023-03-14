British Airways Operates First Flight With All Black Crew

One of British Airways’ flights was run by an all-black crew for the first time in the company’s history. During Black History Month in the UK, the historic flight took place.

Making history

A few weeks ago, an all-black crew flew a British Airways flight from Barbados to London Heathrow. In the airline’s 48-year history, this was the first time a flight had an all-black crew.

When something big like this happens, usually only the pilots and cabin crew are thought about. But for British Airways, everyone who helped get off the ground was black, including the ground crew, gate team, and dispatcher.

A BA employee tweeted, “A very monumental day in BA’s history. So grateful to have been apart of this.”

