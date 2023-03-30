British Airways launches new direct flight service from London to Trinidad

Direct flight service to Gatwick from Port of Spain returns

British Airways has introduced a new direct daily route between London Gatwick and Port of Spain.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism stated that it began on March 26.

According to a ministerial statement, the new service is intended to deliver a considerable boost to the country’s tourist economy and increase economic connections between the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago.

The new nonstop flight service will run on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays each week between Gatwick and Port of Spain.

The last time Port of Spain was directly connected to London was in 2016, when Caribbean Airlines provided nonstop flights to Gatwick.

Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, stated, “We are happy to welcome the new BA direct service to Port of Spain.” The United Kingdom is an important market for us, and we anticipate that this new service will provide our tourism industry a big boost.”

He stated, “This new service demonstrates British Airways’ trust on the Port of Spain route.” With BA aircraft covering this route projected to have an average seating capacity of roughly 312 (depending on the airline’s configuration), Trinidad should expect an increase of at least 1,000 passengers per week from this region alone.

In October 2012, British Airways restarted service from London Gatwick to Tobago with a seating capacity of 233 passengers.

The route is serviced twice each week, on Mondays and Fridays, with a stop at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.