British Airways will fly UK – Aruba route in 2023

British Airways will start executing flights from London Gatwick airport to Aruba as of March 26, 2023, it was announced on Wednesday.

Aruba Minister of Tourism Dangui Oduber, together with representatives of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) and Aruba Airport Authority (AAA), on Wednesday signed the agreement with British Airways.

The British national airline will fly to Aruba two times per week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, operated with a Boeing 777-200ER with a capacity of 336 passengers. On the way to Aruba, the flight will make a stop at Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport.

With this stop included, the flying time between London Gatwick and Aruba’s Reina Beatrix Airport will be 11 hours and 30 minutes. The flight will be operated throughout the 2023 summer season, and tickets can already be booked.

This is the first time that British Airways has added Aruba to its itinerary. The airline already flies to Antigua. In the past, there were already flights from London to Aruba, but these were only charter flights during the summer holiday.

According to Minister Oduber, the addition of Aruba to the itinerary of British Airways shows the great confidence that Aruba has in Europe. The British market is growing and is already important for Aruba with close to 11,000 British tourists visiting the island per year.