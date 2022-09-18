Broad area of moisture from Hurricane Fiona to affect SVG tonight

St Vincent and the Grenadines met office in its 72 hour outlook says as Hurricane Fiona continues to affect Puerto Rico and portions of the Dominican Republic, a broad area of moisture trails the system and stretches across our islands.

“Cloudy skies and the chance of moderate pockets of showers may be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms across Sunday night”.

The met office says residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

Improvements are likely as Monday progresses as the Atlantic high-pressure system seeks to regain its dominance. However, the brief occasional passing shower remains a possibility within the next few days .

Moderate to fresh(20-30km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades will cross the islands over the next few days.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 1.0m on the western coasts and should be near 2.2m on eastern coasts.

There will be a thin film of Saharan dust haze across the islands within this forecast period.