Broad trough system forecast affect SVG from Sunday into Tuesday

A few moderate showers are forecast tonight as low level moisture embedded within easterly trades traverse the island chain under favourable upper levels. Thereafter, a broad trough system is forecast to dominate the weather pattern from around Sunday into Tuesday. Model guidance indicates roughly 80mm of rainfall possible by Tuesday night.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams are asked to exercise caution.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with a few moderate showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms as instability ahead of trough moves closer to the island chain.

Monday: Generally cloudy and slightly hazy, with a high chance of moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms. Showers are forecast to intensify as the day progresses into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Generally cloudy with a high chance of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow generally from the east to east north east (E-ENE) at 20km/h – 35 km/h allowing for breezy conditions with higher gusts near showers. Seas are forecast to be moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m- 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m-2.2m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution.

In addition, haze intrusion is possible around late Monday.

Source : SVG MET