Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade returns to Eastern Parkway

The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), says its in-person, spectacular Caribbean showcase returns during the Labour Day weekend in early September after a two-year hiatus amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

WIADCA said in a statement that the “legacy returns to Brooklyn’s famed Eastern Parkway for the 55th celebration of New York Carnival.

“Produced by WIADCA, from Thursday, September 1st to Monday, September 5th, patrons can expect an exciting week-long lead-up of Caribbean food, culture, music and heritage ahead of the iconic West Indian Carnival Parade,” the statement said.

All about Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade

The West Indian American Day Parade & Carnival is marching into its fifth decade, and continues to enjoy the distinction of being New York City’s biggest cultural festival by far.

As always, you can always count on crowds to be waving flags from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, and other Caribbean nations in a joyful expression of ethnic heritage and cultural pride.

You don’t have to be from the West Indies

Everyone’s invited to take part in the spectacle of thousands of marchers in colourful costumes jumpin’ down the parade route to the sounds of reggae and calypso.

A special added attraction: the aromas of native foods like Jamaican jerk chicken, Bajan fried flying fish, and other soul-satisfying treats at the city’s biggest street festival.

And that’s just on Labor Day.

Takin’ the weekend off

In fact, the entire weekend is devoted to special events — with a special Kiddie Carnival on Saturday (which runs from President Street to the grounds of the Brooklyn Museum of Art); a Dimanche Gras (Fat Sunday) celebration; and an early Monday morning (starting around 3 AM) J’Ouvert parade, a celebration of steel pan drums that kicks off the main parade beginning at 11 AM.

Colourful steel band performances and other concerts throughout the weekend are also held at the nearby Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway.

Where to watch: The wide open spaces of Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Museum are great viewing points. Later, stroll up Easter Parkway for the best eats.

Have fun!