Brown Sugar will not be available in SVG until September

The regular shipment of brown sugar to St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to resume by the second week of September, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

In an interview on Star Radio on Tuesday, July 12, Gonsalves said a letter he received from the Agricultural Input Warehouse indicated that it was out of brown sugar because the supplier from Guyana was unable to make the regular shipment.

The Agricultural Input Warehouse, however, has enough white sugar to supply the local market until July 31, according to Gonsalves.

Due to Guyana’s membership in CARICOM, Gonsalves says brown sugar from that country can be imported into SVG at a cheaper price than if imported from outside the region.