Bequia Airport to Resume Operations Following Major Repairs

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says the James F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia is expected reopen today (Monday). The airport, which has been closed since July 1 due to Hurricane Beryl, suffered considerable infrastructure damage, including moderate roof damage and a major breakdown of the stone barrier defence.

Repair and Cleanup Efforts

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves detailed the repair and cleanup efforts in Parliament. The work included:

Debris Removal: Heavy equipment was used to remove large amounts of debris from the runway and surrounding areas.

Heavy equipment was used to remove large amounts of debris from the runway and surrounding areas. Seawall Reinforcement: The stone seawall defense was severely compromised and required reinforcement.

The stone seawall defense was severely compromised and required reinforcement. Communication Restoration: The airport faced significant communication challenges, including a lack of internet and telephone services, which were critical for safe air traffic control operations.

The airport faced significant communication challenges, including a lack of internet and telephone services, which were critical for safe air traffic control operations. Weather Challenges: Rain and waterlogged conditions delayed the cleanup efforts, making it difficult for heavy equipment to operate.

Timeline of Events

July 1: Airport closed due to Hurricane Beryl.

Airport closed due to Hurricane Beryl. July 2: Initial damage report received, indicating minor roof damage and severe seawall compromise.

Initial damage report received, indicating minor roof damage and severe seawall compromise. July 11: Restoration of the bay high side by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority technician.

Restoration of the bay high side by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority technician. August 9: Realignment of the antenna and solar panels on the automatic weather station, restoring real-time wind data.

Realignment of the antenna and solar panels on the automatic weather station, restoring real-time wind data. August 15-19: Continued cleanup efforts hampered by rain and waterlogged conditions.

Continued cleanup efforts hampered by rain and waterlogged conditions. August 23: Final debris removal and grading of the grass strip scheduled.

Final debris removal and grading of the grass strip scheduled. August 24: Final checks scheduled.

Final checks scheduled. August 26: Airport set to reopen.

The reopening of the JF Mitchell Airport marks a significant milestone in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl, but ongoing work is needed to ensure the long-term resilience of the airport’s infrastructure.