Paget Farm Primary Set to Fully Reopen Monday, September 30th

The Paget Farm Primary School on Bequia will be fully operational with all students back in the classroom by Monday, September 30th.

Final touches are currently underway to ensure the school’s readiness.

Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Carlos Williams said the anticipation among students, staff, and the wider community is palpable, as the school prepares to welcome its full cohort.

Williams said despite challenges such as ongoing rains, contractors have successfully collaborated to complete the temporary structure within a short timeframe ensuring the school is safe and ready for this academic term.