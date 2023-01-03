Bryson George’s dedication pays off, joins West Virginia’s UIT

Hard Work and Dedication Pays Off for St Vincent National Swimmer

Many years of hard work and dedication to swimming and his academics have paid off for Bryson George.

This week, Bryson officially committed to the West Virginia University Institute of Technology to continue his academic and swimming careers.

He has been granted a scholarship by the university to pursue studies toward a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering while being a member of the WVU Tech Golden Bears Swim Team.

The achievement is significant and not to be underestimated, as data indicates that of the roughly 146,000 high school boys involved in swimming each year, only 6.9% go on to swim at the collegiate or university level.

Bryson is currently a student at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College doing Unit 2 CAPE subjects of pure math, physics, and geography. He has represented his country and swim club (Black Sand Swim Squad) on numerous occasions at the local, regional, and international level.

His coach of many years, Kyle Dougan, expressed his joy and satisfaction and said, “I am absolutely delighted for Bryson and his achievements.” His dedication to school and swimming has paid off handsomely. “Gaining a scholarship is a gold medal achievement, and I am sure he will continue to represent St. Vincent, Black Sands, and now West Virginia Tech with continued passion, dedication, and hard work.”

Bryson departs St. Vincent and the Grenadines in August to enrol for the fall of 2023. He hopes to be a good ambassador for his country while studying.