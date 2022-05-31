Buccament Community Disaster Response Team (CDRT), in collaboration with the Fire Department of the Royal St Vincent and the Police Force, provided residents of Buccament with a Fire Safety training session.

The training is part of a series of activities organized by the Buccament CDRT to mark the anniversary of the emergency response team’s launch in May 2021.

Kathy Badenock, Disaster Manager in the Ministry of Education, also conducted training on disaster preparedness.

Santa Cruickshank, president of the Buccament CDRT, has said that community training in managing emergencies will be a priority for the group, as well as encouraging families to develop a simple Family Disaster Plan.

Both the Buccament CDRT’s Community Disaster Plan and Community Resilience Plan have been completed.

With the support of Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, the Ministry of National Mobilization, and BRAGSA, the CDRT commissioned a climate-smart Bus shelter in March of 2022.