Buccament Woman Charged with Malicious Wounding

Businesswoman charged with Wounding

On March 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Joslan Samuels, a 54-year-old Businesswoman of Buccament, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Randolph Williams, a 65-year-old Chauffeur of Vermont by hitting him in his face with her hands.

The offence was committed in Vermont on March 15, 2025.

Samuel was granted station bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Layou Magistrate Court on March 20, 2025, to answer the charge.