St Vincent government imports $5.3 million worth of building materials

A $5.3 million import of building materials from Jamaica’s Tankweld Ltd was made by the St Vincent government recently. Materials will be stored at Arnos Vale and Campden Park.

Montgomery Daniel, acting prime minister, said the materials will be used to rebuild homes destroyed in the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 2021.

“There has been $2.5 million worth of repairs carried out by the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) to 471 houses damaged by the eruptions. These repairs were carried out on houses which had minimal damage”.

Daniel said that on average, each house costs just over five thousand dollars to fix.

“As of now, 700 houses need to be repaired with minimal damage. Additionally, 129 houses with serious damage have also been rehabilitated. These houses were repaired at a cost of $3.7 million; however, there are still more than 100 houses with significant damage to be fixed”, Daniel said.

A total of 21 additional houses will be constructed at Orange Hill to house displaced families. In addition, he said a request to install street lights in the new settlement had already been made.