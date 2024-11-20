Buju goes back to Brooklyn, sells out Barclays Center

Legendary Grammy Award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, Buju Banton (Mark Myrie) completed his winning wave across the USA last weekend with a sold-out concert and mesmerizing performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sunday show on November 17 marked a significant return for Buju Banton to Brooklyn, New York after a 15-year absence and attracted a sold-out crowd of over 18,500 fans to the renowned arena for an unforgettable night of music.

Buju took the stage with full confidence, clad in all white, and delivered a captivating, instructive and phenomenal two-hour performance. Special guests Gramps Morgan, Ras Shiloh and Wayne Wonder added to the magic of the evening, with Wonder drawing tremendous cheers and nostalgia from fans with his hit songs like “Searching,” “Bonafide Love,” and “No Letting Go.”

Gramps Morgan, who has been accompanying Buju Banton on the Overcomer Tour, shared heartfelt memories onstage of their journey together, spanning over 25 years. Reflecting on their enduring partnership, Gramps Morgan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform alongside his brother once again and create unforgettable experiences for fans.

The Barclays Center came alive with Caribbean energy and enthusiasm as Banton & his Til Shiloh Band wowed the audience with signature hits and his ever-infectious and charismatic stage presence. This sold-out concert follows a string of successful performances and marked Banton’s third sold-out show in New York within a five month period and the sixth sold-out show on his much acclaimed “Overcomer Tour” to date.

“I thank you for loving reggae music,” he shared shortly before exiting the stage on Sunday.

“We have shown the world that reggae music is the music of the people and will uplift the people no matter where they are from, as long as we have a chance to come together we will. Until I see you again, I give you my heart and I leave you with my light, LOVE YOU!”

Buju Banton’s Overcomer Tour is a testament to his enduring legacy in the music industry and his ability to bring people together through the power of music. The Overcomer Tour continues into 2025 and fans can expect more exhilarating performances in new cities, with dates to be announced soon.