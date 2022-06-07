Bunpan passes resolution to establish its own funeral home

Marriaqua Friendly Society (Bunpan), at its Annual General Meeting on Sunday 5th, June 2022, said a resolution to establish its own funeral home was passed.

Through the resolution’s passage, permission was given to invest a maximum of two million Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC$2,000,000) by way of equity and debt financing to finance the funeral home project.

The resolution further stated that the Board of the Marriaqua United Friendly Society (Bunpan) be authorised through the resolve to use the Kingstown property or any other required asset of Bunpan as collateral in securing any amount raised as a loan from any legal, financial entity in St Vincent and the Grenadines within limits set for the project.

However, the society said the aforementioned would be per the Friendly Societies Act and the approval by their Regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Bunpan, in its resolution, also said that the primary object of Bunpan remains the provision of a death benefit to the beneficiaries of deceased members and that it remains steadfast in its mission to broaden its scope, thus improving the wellbeing of its members.