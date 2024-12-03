Burgess Luxury yacht brokerage Launches Caribbean Crew Scholarship

Leading luxury yacht brokerage, charter and management company Burgess is proud to announce the launch of the Caribbean Crew Scholarship, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support young people from the Caribbean who wish to pursue careers in the superyacht industry. The programme is to be officially launched at Antigua Charter Show 2024. It was developed in Q4 2023 in collaboration with the ABSA (Antigua & Barbuda Sailing Association) Ondeck Training Maritime. The scholarship aims to provide a chance for talented sailors in the Caribbean wanting to pursue a maritime career but may lack the resources, contacts and opportunities to make that happen.

The Caribbean Crew Scholarship is focused on providing talented Caribbean nationals, aged 18-25, with the qualifications, training, and career development opportunities needed to succeed in the superyacht sector. The scholarship covers the cost of essential training, including STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) courses, PDSD (Proficiency in Designated Security Duties), and offers mentorship, networking opportunities, and industry connections to help recipients secure full time roles and navigate their way through a professional, successful and fun career at sea, with the support of the full Burgess 360 services.

As of now, two scholarship recipients have been selected with the goal of securing employment during the winter yachting season 24/25. These candidates, chosen for their passion and potential, are completing their courses at Ondeck Maritime Training before embarking on their superyacht careers with placement support from Burgess and its network of industry partners.

This year’s candidates, Jahmarly Edwards and Junella King were both selected by the Antigua & Barbuda Sailing Association for their ongoing commitment and passion for sailing and the ocean.

Jahmarly Edwards commented, “Seeing the real effects this project is having on the community is encouraging. Being a part of it makes me proud!” Followed by Junella, adding, “I have such gratitude to the consistent hard work that has been contributed to create such an instrumental, positive impact within the growth and diversity of the community. I am just so grateful to be a part of it.”

In announcing the programme, Ian Armstrong, Senior Partner and Managing Director at Burgess, said, “We are incredibly excited to have launched the Caribbean Crew Scholarship and to see our first two recipients complete their training. This initiative is an important step in increasing diversity within the superyacht industry and opening opportunities for young professionals from the Caribbean. However, this is just the beginning. To truly make an impact, we need more industry leaders – including yacht captains and businesses – to join this network and contribute to the future growth of the programme. By working together, we can help create a more inclusive, diverse, and skilled workforce for the superyacht industry.”

Jamie Small, Sales Broker, Burgess adds, “Every winter Caribbean communities welcome visiting yachts and their crews with open arms, many who now call this home. This is the chance to give back to the local communities. With the help of likeminded yachting businesses, we want to train young aspiring talent, to give them a leg up into the yachting industry. So, this is a big shout out to all Captains and friends who have ever experienced the Caribbean’s hospitality. Help us give these candidates their first break! We all have a story of how we started in yachting. Now you get a chance to be part of someone else’s story!”

Burgess is calling on captains, yacht owners, and other businesses within the yachting sector to get involved in the scholarship programme by offering additional training, career opportunities, and mentorship to future recipients. The brokerage is hopeful that more industry partners will help build on the success of the scholarship and contribute to the long-term development of diverse talent in the industry.

Georgina Menheneott, Partner & Head of ESG, Burgess says, “We also really hope that once established in Antigua this is a model we can replicate and take further afield to other areas where yachting can increase its positive impact.”

One of the key partners of the Caribbean Crew Scholarship is Ondeck Training Maritime, who will not only cover half the costs with Burgess but will provide the necessary maritime training and certification for recipients.

“We’re delighted to be part of the Caribbean Crew Scholarship and to help shape the careers of future superyacht crew members,” said Peter Anthony, Owner/Director, Ondeck Maritime Training. “The Caribbean has an abundance of untapped talent, and this scholarship not only provides them with the qualifications they need but also opens doors to a global network of industry leaders. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have on both the recipients and the superyacht industry as a whole.”

The scholarship programme is now accepting applications for its next round, with a focus on helping young people from across the Caribbean enter the superyacht industry.

About Burgess

Founded in 1975, and now with 18 offices globally, Burgess is the superyacht industry leader, specialising in yachts of over 30m (100ft). Renowned for its professional yachting services, the company leverages its expertise to guide clients through every aspect of the yachting experience, including sale and purchase, charter, new construction, management, crew services and insurance. Burgess has been involved in the sale of many of the world’s most significant yachts, while their technical division is currently project managing the build and development of a diverse spectrum of large yachts. The company’s highly qualified yacht managers have extensive seagoing experience and can take care of every facet of managing a superyacht. Burgess’ first-class charter service offers a portfolio of the finest yachts in the best cruising destinations around the world. The superyacht credentials of Burgess are unmatched, ensuring that clients enjoy the highest levels of customer service. Burgess is committed to expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups in the superyacht industry through initiatives like the Caribbean Crew Scholarship.