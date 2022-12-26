Burna Boy seeks to purchase home in Jamaica

Burna Boy falls in love with Jamaica, seeks to purchase home

Burna Boy is in love with Jamaica and plans to try to buy a house there. He also anticipates visiting again in 2023.

After thrilling his Jamaican fans with a concert at the National Stadium, Burna Boy vacationed at Tryall Club and partied in Montego Bay at Yush, Taboo, and 2727. He also visited Kingston on occasion.

Burna Boy has expressed his interest in the Jamaican attractions and his love for the island and its people. While traveling abroad, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett promised to make sure Burna Boy had a fantastic holiday in the new year.

The Nigerian international music sensation, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, departed the island on Christmas evening headed to Lagos, Nigeria on a private jet, with the flight expected to last 11 hours.

Senior members of the Jamaican government greeted him and bid him farewell, including Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor/Strategist for the Ministry of Tourism, and Odette Dyer, Regional Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). They also gave him trinkets from Jamaica.

Source : Jamaica Gleaner